Kareena Kapoor Khan all set to return to shoot today with a cooking show 1 month after second delivery: Report

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who welcomed her second son with Saif Ali Khan in February, is all set to kick off shooting after a break. Reportedly, she will shoot on Monday for a celebrity cooking show.

Superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan has been one of the actors who have not spared any stereotypes when it comes to actresses and now, it seems she is all set to keep up with that tradition as she gears up to return to sets of a shoot a month after second delivery. Kareena and Saif welcomed their second son on February 21, and since then, the actors were spending time at home. While Saif did return to work and kicked off the Adipurush shoot, Kareena stayed in. But, looks like that is all coming to end as the actress is all set to shoot a cooking show on Monday.

As per a report in Mid-Day, Kareena is all set to end her maternity break with a celebrity cooking show. Reportedly, the shoot will be done today in Bandra, Mumbai itself as it is nearest to her house. Not just this, as per the report, proper COVID 19 protocols will be followed on the sets, and everyone will be required to undergo a COVID 19 test. The cooking show Star Vs Food will feature actors and sports personalities showing off their cooking skills under the supervision of a Masterchef.

A source told Mid-Day, "Kareena, who is a self-confessed foodie, was one of the first choices for the show. The actor was excited by the concept and gave her nod to the series." Keeping in mind the COVID 19 cases spike, the source also mentioned that proper norms would be followed. The source told the daily, "Given the surge in COVID-19 cases in the city, it was unanimously decided that the filming will take place at a location in Bandra, which is only a short distance from her residence. The star and the director have hand-picked a slim crew for the Monday shoot. Every member will undergo the mandatory test well before the camera rolls."

Recently, Kareena also kicked off her fitness journey too as she shared a photo of going for a walk to shed the post-pregnancy weight. The star never fails to inspire fans and with her quick return to work, she is all set to shatter another stereotype all over again. Recently, Kareena also headed for a get-together at 's house with her friend Amrita Arora. Her stylish look left fans in awe. Besides this, she will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with . The film will release on Christmas 2021.

Also Read|New mom Kareena Kapoor Khan begins her fitness journey as she gears up to shed the pregnancy weight; See pic

Share your comment ×