Kareena Kapoor Khan is all smiles, Taimur holds on to Saif Ali Khan as they oblige fans with pic in Darjeeling

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan never leave a chance to spend quality time with their family. The power couple is often seen taking time off their busy schedule to create memories with their kids and that’s exactly what they are doing right now. As the Jab We Met actress is shooting for Sujoy Ghosh’s next in Darjeeling, Saif and Taimur had recently flown to be with her in the beautiful city. And now, we have got our hands on a new pic of the Pataudi family from Darjeeling wherein they were seen posing with fans.

The pic was shared by one of the fans wherein she and her family were seen posing with Kareena, Saif and Taimur. In the pic, Kareena looked beautiful in her grey jacket which she had paired with a shirt and denims. On the other hand, Saif was spotted in a red t-shirt which he was wearing with a grey sweatshirt and deims. Taimur was also making a statement in his all grey outfit as she clung to his Abba while posing for the camera.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur’s new pic from Darjeeling:

To note, Kareena is working with Sujoy Ghosh for the first time. The movie, which will mark her OTT debut, also features Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead. Earlier, Bebo, who has been dropping beautiful pics on social media from her shoot diaries, had shared a candid pic with Sujoy as he sent her birthday love. In the pic, Kareena and Sujoy were seen walking down a street while having a conversation. She had captioned it as, “Chalte chalte let’s make a good film… Happy birthday Director saab #Sujoy Ghosh”. Apart from this, Kareena is also gearing up for the release of Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha which will be hitting the theatres on August 11 this year.