Kareena Kapoor Khan amps up her selfie game as she tries her hand on Instagram filter and it’s unmissable

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, is breaking the internet with her recent selfie.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been quite active on social media and never fails to take the internet by a storm with her pics. In fact, ever since the Pataudi Begum has made her debut on social media, she has emerged as a selfie queen as Bebo is often seen treating fans with her selfies. Needless to say, her pics are a real treat for the fans. And keeping up with this trajectory, the new mommy is once again making headlines for her recent selfie.

Taking to her Instagram story, Kareena shared a stunning selfie wherein she was seen wearing a light multi-coloured dress in hues of blue and was relaxing on a couch. The diva opted to take a selfie and also tried on an Instagram filter wherein she was trying on artificial eyelashes and was flaunting her green eyes along with the perfect pout. Besides, the Jab We Met actress had also kept her hair locks open and captioned the image, “Love This Filter.”

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s recent selfie she had shared in her Instagram story:

To note, Kareena had recently embraced motherhood for the second time and welcomed a baby boy on February 21 this year. Talking about the work front, Bebo will be next seen in starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie happens to be the remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump and marks Kareena’s third collaboration with Aamir after 3 Idiots and Talaash. Apart from this, the actress will also be seen in ’s multi-starrer period drama Takht.

