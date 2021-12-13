Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora test positive for COVID 19; Report

Just when we thought we have managed to beat COVID 19, looks like the deadly virus is planning to strike us again. After the two deadly waves of this pandemic, the COVID 19 cases are once again on a rise. And if the media reports are to be believed, the Bollywood celebs are also getting affected by the deadly virus. It is reported that BFFs Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora have been diagnosed with COVID 19 recently. However, an official confirmation is yet to be made about the same by the actresses.

To note, Kareena and Amrita have often been seen partying with their girl gang and their social media posts have been proof of it. The media reports suggested that the ladies have been flouting the COVID 19 guidelines. Although neither the Pataudi Begum nor Amrita had confirmed the news of their COVID 19 diagnosis, it is reported that Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has asked people, who came in contact with Kareena and Amrita in the recent days, to undergo an RTPCR test and take necessary precautions. According to TOI, BMC said in a statement, “Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan & Amrita Arora tested positive for #COVID19. Both of them had violated COVID norms & attended several parties. BMC has ordered people, who came in contact with the two actors, to undergo an RT-PCR test”.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie happens to be the official remake of the Hollywood classic Tom Hanks. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie will mark Kareena’s third collaboration with Aamir Khan.