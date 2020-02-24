Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan’s romance in Laal Singh Chaddha’s song Jugnu leaves director Advait in awe

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan recently shot for a romantic song Jugnu for Laal Singh Chaddha in Punjab. As per a report, director Advait Chandan was completely mesmerised by Aamir and Kareena’s chemistry.

Over the past few months, Kareena Kapoor Khan and are travelling across the country to shoot for Laal Singh Chaddha. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump and will star Kareena and Aamir in the lead roles. As per the recent update from the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir and Bebo recently shot for a romantic track in Punjab. Yes, after 3 Idiots’ song Zoobi Doobi, in Laal Singh Chaddha, Kareena and Aamir will be seen romancing each other in a song.

As per a report in HT, Aamir and Kareena shot extensively for a romantic track, Jugnu, in Punjab. Recently, Kareena returned to Mumbai after shooting for the song and photos of her from the airport went viral with Taimur Ali Khan. As per the report, the director Advait Chandan was so smitten by Aamir and Kareena’s chemistry that he informed the paper that he is excited for fans to see the adorable duo in the song Jugni. Not just this, the director joked that he may just leak a clip of the song himself.

Advait said, “We had a blast shooting 'Jugnu' which is a feel-good romantic song with Aamir sir and Kareena ma'am. They have such amazing chemistry that I didn’t want to call cut! I cannot wait for people to watch the song. I have half a mind of leaking it myself.” Meanwhile, as per HT’s report, the song Jugnu is composed by Pritam and the lyrics are written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. For Laal Singh Chaddha shoot, Kareena and Aamir have been going back and forth from Mumbai to Punjab. The film will have Aamir in different looks and till now, the leaked photos have showcased him in a turban, a clean shaven guy and a vagabond with open hair. Kareena’s first look poster was shared last week on Valentine’s Day by Aamir and it left everyone in awe. The film, Laal Singh Chaddha, will hit the screens on Christmas 2020.

Credits :Hindustan Times

