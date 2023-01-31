Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora pose with Saif Ali Khan in this UNSEEN picture

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. Fans love to see her on the silver screen and she has some interesting projects in her kitty. We all know that she adores her girl gang which consists of Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, and her sister Karishma Kapoor. Today is Amrita’s birthday and this definitely calls for a celebration. As social media is buzzing with wishes for the actress, Bebo shared some unseen pictures with her BFF to wish her on her birthday and we bet it will take you all by a pleasant surprise.

Taking to her Instagram handle Kareena Kapoor Khan shared two unseen pictures of her and Amrita Arora . The first picture seems quite old as a young Kareena poses with her hubby Saif Ali Khan and BFF Amrita. Saif looks dapper in a black suit paired with a pink shirt and purple tie. He held Kareena on one side while Amrita who looked lovely in a white dress posed on the other. In the next picture, we can see Amrita posing casually on one of the sofas while Saif is sitting on the other sofa and peeks from there.

Kareena Kapoor Khan reacts to boycott Bollywood

For the unversed, '#Boycott Bollywood' trend started ahead of the release of several films last year such as Laal Singh Chaddha, Liger, Brahmastra and Raksha Bandhan. The trend affected the box-office business of some of the films. Talking about this, Kareena said ‘I don't agree with it at all. If that happens, how will we entertain, how will you have the joy and happiness in your life, which, I think everybody needs and which cinema and films are promising, which we have always done, which films have always done. Agar films nahi hogi toh entertainment kaisa hoga.’

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s work front

On the professional front, Kareena has several projects in her kitty. She will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book The Devotion of Suspect X. The film also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Besides this, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film. She also has the upcoming comedy movie The Crew alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon.