Kareena Kapoor Khan and BFF Amrita Arora can’t stop giggling in THIS throwback photo; See

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora’s friendship has been going strong for several years now. The two are always there for each other and are often snapped catching up together, be it catching flights or chilling. Kareena and Amrita have now become more like family and the duo never hold back from shelling major BFF goals for fans to follow. Going by the same, on Wednesday, November 17, Amrita took to her Instagram to share a throwback photo alongside her BFF and we can’t help but find their relation very relatable.

In the picture, an inside joke has the dynamic duo giggling non-stop. Although we don’t know what the joke was, it sure made them burst out in laughter. The throwback photo also sees the BFFs bringing their ace fashion game to the fore. While Amrita Arora dazzles in an off-shoulder maxi dress, on the other hand, Kareena slays in stripes. While sharing the picture on the photo-sharing application, Amrita Arora said, “Major throwback!! @kareenakapoorkhan we know why we were giggling,” before adding a slew of laughing emoticons.

Take a look at it here:

On the professional front, Kareena has Laal Singh Chadhha in the pipeline. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film is an upcoming comedy-drama flick starring Naga Chaitanya and Aamir Khan in the lead roles alongside her. Inspired by the 1994 Hollywood film, Forrest Gump, the plot of the film will trace exemplary events of India’s history unfolding through the perspective of an austistic man, Laal Singh Chaddha. After facing several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film is slated for a release during Christmas 2021 this year. On the other hand, Amrita Arora has taken a break from the acting world.

