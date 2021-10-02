Kareena Kapoor Khan and BFF Malaika Arora celebrate their epic 'twinning and winning moment'; Here's how

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a strong bond with her girl gang including best friend . Often, the two gorgeous stars shower love on each other on social media posts and well, netizens love every bit of it. Not just this, when both Kareena and Malaika step out together, they make heads turn with their style statements. And recently, the two recalled one epic moment back in 2019 when they won hearts by 'twinning' in the same outfit for a shoot.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Malaika reposted a photo of her and Kareena clad in matching tees. The photo dated back to 2019 when Malaika had gone to shoot for an episode of Kareena's radio show 'What Women Want' season 1. In the throwback photo, Kareena and Malaika could be seen wearing white tees with the same caption about ending violence against women. Sharing the same, Malaika wrote, "We always twinning gurl #throwback." To this, Kareena responded sweetly and celebrated their epic throwback moment. She wrote, "Twinning and winning always."

Meanwhile, Kareena has been in the headlines this week due to her photos from Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's birthday bash. In the photos that have been going viral all week, Kareena was seen posing with Neha Dhupia and Soha Ali Khan while their kids played together at Inaaya's birthday party.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha with . The film is directed by Advait Chandan. It is slated to release on Valentine's Day 2022. Apart from this, Kareena is also co-producing a film with Ekta Kapoor. It will be directed by Hansal Mehta.

