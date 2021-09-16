Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepika Padukone not approached for Sita signed by Kangana Ranaut

Earlier this week the news of Kangana Ranaut playing the role of Sita in the forthcoming epic period drama The Incarnation-Sita took everyone by surprise. Before this news had come out, rumours were rife that Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepika Padukone have been approached for this role. But now the screenplay writer of the mythological drama Manoj Muntashir has clarified that they always wanted Kangana to play the lead role.

Yes! You heard that right. According to an interview Manoj Muntashir gave to the Free Press Journal, he said, "I am thrilled to have Kangana play Sita. She was on our priority list. Rumours were floating around about actresses like Kareena and Deepika being approached for the project, but they were not true. The Sita Devi we have sketched has various shades, and Kangana is the best cast from that point of view. Once you see the film in theatres, you won’t be able to visualise anybody in her place. We never approached other actresses and always wanted Kangana to play the title role. The search for a young actress to play the title role was on, as it is about Sita in her young days."

Manoj Muntashir further added that Kangana Ranaut believed in the character of Sita. He explained that with most actors you will have to make them understand what the DNA of Sita is, but Kangana is already inclined towards that zone and she is Sita. “She is someone who takes a stand, makes decisions. She has to be the flagbearer of Indian feminism-Sita should be a role model,” he said.

