Kareena Kapoor Khan and her son Jeh exude mother-son goals as they get clicked at airport; PICS

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most gorgeous actresses in Bollywood. The actress, who recently celebrated her 42nd birthday, married the man of her dreams Saif Ali Khan in 2012 and has been the talk of the town ever since. She is also a doting mother to two adorable sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. Meanwhile, the actress was recently spotted at the airport with her little munchkin Jeh. Baby Jeh was carried by her nanny.

In the pictures, we can see Kareena Kapoor in an all-white casual attire. She donned a white shirt and paired it with a white sweater and comfy white trousers. The diva completed her look with a pair of white sneakers and not to forget, her black shades gave her an uber-chic look. She was also seen carrying a black shoulder bag. On the other hand, her son Jeh looked super cute and he was seen getting out of their new car as her nanny held her in her arms.