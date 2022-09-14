Kareena Kapoor Khan and ‘homie’ Karisma Kapoor ace casual chic style as they visit dad Randhir Kapoor; PICS

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has a strong social media game, and the actress often treats her fans with glimpses of her everyday life with hubby Saif Ali Khan and their kids Taimur and Jeh. Bebo has a massive following on Instagram, and needless to say, her fans wait for any updates from the actress. This afternoon, Kareena and her sister Karisma Kapoor visited their dad Randhir Kapoor, and were spotted by the paparazzi as they exited the building. The sisters looked effortlessly glamorous, and nailed the casual chic look.

Kareena donned a loose-fitted white t-shirt with a pair of baggy jeans and accessorized with a brown handbag and black sunglasses. Keeping her look minimal, she tied her hair back in a ponytail. She was seen waving at the paparazzi as she made her way to the car. Meanwhile, Karisma opted for a black oversized tee with a smiley printed over it, and paired it with baggy denims. Meanwhile, Kareena also took to her Instagram story to share a glimpse of her afternoon with Karisma.