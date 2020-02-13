Kareena Kapoor Khan and Irrfan’s EPIC scenes in Angrezi Medium trailer prove their 1st film is worth the wait

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Irrfan are uniting for the first time in Angrezi Medium. Fans of the two superstars are excited to see them together on the big screen. Check out the 5 epic moments from the Angrezi Medium trailer that prove Kareena and Irrfan’s union is worth the wait.

One of the most highly anticipated films of 2020 is Irrfan, Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Angrezi Medium. The trailer of Angrezi Medium just dropped and already it has become the talk of the town. On one hand, fans are going gaga over Irrfan’s return to the big screen and, on the other, many can’t stop gushing over the fact that Kareena will be seen sharing screen space for the first time with Irrfan in the hilarious yet emotional film.

In her career span of 20 years, Kareena has managed to work with all the Khans of Bollywood but Irrfan was the only one who she hadn’t worked with. Time and again in interviews, Kareena has mentioned that with Angrezi Medium, she has ticked that box of working with Irrfan. Seeing the emotional and funny moments between Kareena and Irrfan in the trailer, fans surely seem over the moon about their first film together. In the film, Bebo will be seen playing the role of a cop and Irrfan is playing the role of a father who wants his daughter to be admitted to a British college.

We’ve come across some epic moments between Kareena and Irrfan in Angrezi Mediuma’s trailer that proves that when the two powerhouses will come on the big screen, it surely will prove to be a delight.

Check it out:

Kareena as Naina meets Irrfan and his friend for the first time

In one of the scenes in the trailer, we get to see Kareena and Irrfan together interacting where Deepak Dobriyal is also seen in the frame. As a cop, Bebo nails her look and asks the two who are they and where are they from. Seeing the epic reactions of Deepak and Irrfan in this scene surely will leave you excited.

Kareena and Irrfan meeting again at the cop station

In one of the scenes in the trailer, Kareena as Naina bumps into Irrfan and Deepak again and the epic expressions of the three actors surely leave fans rolling with laughter.

Irrfan driving everyone, Kareena involved in a messy situation

In one of the scenes, we get to see Irrfan trying to drive out of a place along with others like Ranvir Shorey, Kareena sitting in the car. In the scene, Kareena is also hassled by the mess that is going. The hilarious situation surely leaves us intrigued about the Angrezi Medium.

Kareena's emotional moment with Irrfan

In one of the scenes, Kareena looks with tears in her eyes at Irrfan and we wonder what went wrong in the film.

While fans wanted to see more of Bebo and Irrfan moments in the trailer, the ones that are shown are also enough to pique one’s interest about Angrezi Medium. Apart from this, the emotional moments between Irrfan and Radhika Madan are a true highlight of this father-daughter story about love and education. Directed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium will hit the screens on March 20, 2020.

