Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jeh Ali Khan twin in blue at the airport as they return from London; WATCH

Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently in London, shooting for Hansal Mehta ’s upcoming film. The actress has been giving us a glimpse of her set life in London and kept sharing a couple of pictures and videos. Bebo was accompanied by her younger son and it appeared from the pictures that even he had a blast in London. Well, it was only yesterday that the Tashan actress shared pictures from the set after wrapping up the film and now she was spotted at the Mumbai airport as she returned with her son Jeh .

In the video, we can see Kareena Kapoor Khan looking stylish in a blue coloured tracksuit. Her tracksuit had a hoodie and she paired black boots with it. The actress carried a brown tote bag and wore black sunglasses. Kareena also tied her hair in a bun. Her cutie pie Jehangir Ali Khan on the other hand was in his nanny’s arms. He too was wearing a similar coloured hoodie which he paired with black pants and black shoes. The little one looked at the paparazzi with cautious eyes and was wide awake. Kareena waved at the paps before sitting inside her car.

About Hansal Mehta's film

As reported earlier, the highly anticipated project is touted to be a crime thriller that revolves around a murder investigation. Kareena Kapoor Khan is playing the central character, a detective who investigates a mysterious murder in the film, which will not have a male lead. The title and official first-look poster of the much-awaited film are expected to be revealed in a couple of weeks. The project is jointly produced by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ekta Kapoor, and director Hansal Mehta under the banners Balaji Motion Pictures and Mahana Films.

Kareena Kapoor’s work front

Apart from Hansal Mehta's next, Kareena also has Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor's next, "The Crew" in the pipeline. The Crew stars also feature popular actors Kriti Sanon and Tabu in the lead roles.

In 2022, Kareena was last seen in the film Laal Singh Chaddha alongside actor Aamir Khan in the lead role.