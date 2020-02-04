Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor are giving major 'Lamberghini' vibes in this boomerang with Armaan Jain

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor turn cheerleaders for cousin Armaan Jain ahead of his wedding with Anissa Malhotra. Check out the video right here.

The sister duo of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor definitely have us going weak in the knees with their sense of fashion and style, and every time we see them having a fun time together, we can't help but look up to them. We got a few glimpses of Kareena dancing during the baaraat along with and Taimur Ali Khan and oh boy, can we ever get enough of the trio, because they never fail to amaze us at any instance.

Now, a super cool boomerang video featuring Kareena, Karisma and newlywedded groom Armaan Jain has been doing the rounds where they are seen in a car and shaking a leg together as well. While their energy is definitely super high and their spirits lifted, it is definitely giving out major Lamberghini feels and we can't help but play that song in our head as well see the video. Check it out and drop some love in the comments right here:

Meanwhile, photos fo the newlyweds Armaan and Anissa Malhotra have been doing the rounds on social media and the two sure make for a super happy and elegant couple. Also attending the wedding were the likes of along with family, Twinkle Khanna with mother, Ananya Panday with family and many others.

