Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor bump in Varun Dhawan as they holiday in Switzerland; view PIC

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan posed for a perfect photo in the snow while holidaying in Switzerland. Check it out.

New Year's is just around the corner and all the B-town actors have headed out for their vacation getaways already. Among the so many people who have left for their vacations also happen to be Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Taimur Ali Khan, and Karisma Kapoor. As a part of what seems to have become their New Year ritual, they are currently holidaying in Switzerland, and photos of the same have been doing the rounds on social media.

And guess what? Looks like they have some more company as they met in the snow land as well. Karisma shared some photos from their day 2 of the vacay and she wrote 'See who we met.' Kareena and Karisma both looked super pretty and stunning as usual as they both were buried in layers of clothes, while Varun looked uber cool in blue and all three of them sure seem to be enjoying their time away from the hustle and bustle of Mumbai.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan's photo here:

On the work front, Varun is gearing up for his next release, Street Dancer 3D co-starring and Nora Fatehi. He has also been shooting for Coolie No.1 co-starring Sara Ali Khan, while Kareena's present release, Good Newwz co-starring , Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh has been doing well at the box office.

