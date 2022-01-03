Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor continue their ‘healthy Monday’ as they relish on strawberry cream
Advertisement
It is the first Monday of 2022 and it has to be special right? Well, we don’t know about other’s but it sure was a great one for sister’s Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor. Both of them are fitness freaks and there is no denying this fact. But, they are also foodies and love to binge. Earlier in the day, Kareena has shared a picture of her enjoying her croissant and now Karisma shared a picture of them relishing strawberry cream and we are loving it.
Advertisement
Credits: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!