Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor make for the cutest pair of twinning siblings in this throwback photo

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor's throwback photos from childhood have always been one to have us gushing and the latest one is not different. Check it out right here.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor have always made for one stylish pair of sister duo and time and again, they manage to have our hearts with the photos, be it new ones or unseen throwbacks, especially throwbacks for that matter. It was Karisma Kapoor's birthday one day ago and Kareena seemed to be sharing some childhood photos, and one was for a social cause she promoted and it definitely has our heart.

In the throwback photo, Kareena and Karisma are both winning in black and white outfits and while Bebo has her hair tied into two ponytails, Karisma is flaunting a rather fancy cut. And while we love the photo, they both have their tongues sticking out as they eat, with an expression that looks just the same as well. Now, that's the kind of twinning that we all love to see and can't get enough of, isn't it? Well, we sure agree!

Another photo that Kareena had shared on the occasion of Karisma Kapoor's birthday is one that we all love and is quite a common photo, to say the least. In fact, Karisma's birthday seemed to be yet another occasion for a ton of throwback photos flooding social media and that obviously had all of us in awe of the sibling duo as well. One of the photos shared by Soha Ali Khan happened to be from her baby shower back in the day and that one too, had the two wearing twinning outfits.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor's childhood photo right here:

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×