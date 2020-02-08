Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor matching steps on Tareefan at Armaan’s reception sets the weekend mood

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor took to the dance floor on cousin Armaan Jain’s wedding reception. The Kapoor sisters grooved to Tareefan and Le Gayi Le Gayi and their video is setting the internet on fire. Check it out.

The weekend is here and all through the week, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor have remained the talk of the town. The Kapoor sisters made headlines by taking the stage on cousin Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s wedding reception and their dance videos have been setting the internet on fire. While Kareena and Karisma joined filmmaker to groove to Bole Chudiya from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, there was another dance off between the Kapoor sisters that was left unseen.

In a video shared by designer Manish Malhotra a day back, we get to see the Dil Toh Pagal Hai star recreating her iconic number Le Gayi Le Gayi all over again for Armaan and Anissa’s reception. Karisma can be seen grooving alone and dancing to her song with full vigour. Post her solo act, Karisma gives the dance floor to sister Kareena who grooves to her popular number Tareefan with her sister. The Kapoor sisters showed off their swag while dancing together and making the most of their cousin’s wedding reception.

Manish shared the video and wrote, “The incredible stunning sisters @therealkarismakapoor #kareenakapoorkhan all spirited and fun both glittering in #manishmalhotralabel #anissamaangayi @anissamalhotra @therealarmaanjain #sangeet @mmalhotraworld.” Fans of Kareena and Karisma have been sharing the same on social media and the sister act seems to have impressed everyone.

Meanwhile, other videos from Armaan and Anissa’s wedding reception showcased Kareena, Karisma grooving with Karan Johar. Also, grooved with wife to depict Armaan’s parent’s love story. The videos from the wedding reception have been surfacing on social media where Kareena, Karisma, Shah Rukh, Gauri, , , Taimur Ali Khan and others were in attendance.

