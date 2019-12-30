Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor pose for a PHOTO on their dinner date & make our Monday super fabulous

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Karisma Kapoor are vacationing in Switzerland.

A few days back, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan were papped at the Mumbai airport as they headed to Switzerland to ring in the New Years. Interestingly, Bebo, Saif and Taimur were joined by Karisma Kapoor who took to her Instagram channel to share pictures from their vacation. Sharing a series of pictures, Karisma wrote, “It’s all Good News !” In the first photograph, Bebo and Lolo can be seen posing with little Taimur in the Alps, and while Kareena wore a floral jacket with a white beanie, Karisma flaunted an all-blue look.

Now in the latest round of photos shared by Karisma, we can see Kareena and Karisma looking their stylish best as they pose with their friends. In another photo, Bebo and Lolo pose for a photo as they step out for dinner giving us major sister goals. Thanks to social media, and ladylove Natasha Dalal bumped into Lolo and Bebo in the Alps and Varun shared a picture with the divas as they posed amidst the snow. Also, Virat Kohli and too bumped into Varun Dhawan and Natasha in Switzerland and Anushka Sharma took to social media to share a photo with the couple and wrote, ‘Hello Fraands.’

While Bebo jetted off to Switzerland post the promotions of Raj Mehta’s Good Newwz, Saif Ali Khan, too took a break from the promotions of -Kajol starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. While Good Newwz is performing well at the box office, Tanhaji will hit the screens on January 10, 2020 and it will witness a box office clash with ’s Chhapaak.

