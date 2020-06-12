  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor prove they are big time foodies in THIS endearing childhood photo

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor are the top sister duo in Bollywood. A throwback childhood photo of the two gives us a glimpse of their common love for food.
5213 reads Mumbai
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor prove they are big time foodies in THIS endearing childhood photoKareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor prove they are big time foodies in THIS endearing childhood photo
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and sister Karisma Kapoor are among the popular sibling duo in Bollywood. Both enjoy a massive fan base due to their terrific on screen performances and their sense of fashion is always the talk of the town due to all good reasons. Though amid the lockdown, it has been a while since we saw Kareena and Karisma together, fans of the two keep sharing old photos of the two on social media and they end up going viral all over the net. 

Now, a childhood photo of little Kareena and Karisma is slowly taking over the internet. In the throwback photo, Bebo and Lolo can be seen sitting on a chair and twinning in similar clothes. Not just this, the cute little girls seem to be enjoying their favourite dishes at a family get together. While Kareena can be seen relishing ice cream, Karisma is seen enjoying her favourite dish and the candid childhood moment was captured in the frame. Karisma had shared the photo on her personal handle back in 2017 and post that, it went viral. 

Also Read|Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor relishing kheer is all of us with a sweet tooth; Watch Throwback Video

Karisma had captioned it back then as, “ Twinning since childhood #throwbackthursday#sisterlove#alwaysandforever#familygoals#fooodies #stylegoals.” The adorable photo gives us a glimpse of their common love for food. A day back, we came across a throwback video from last year’s Diwali celebrations where Kareena and Karisma were both seen relishing kheer. Well, surely the Kapoor sisters know how to steal their fans’ hearts. 

Here is the throwback childhood photo of Kareena and Karisma:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Kareena and Karisma have been staying at their homes respectively. Recently, photos of Kareena jogging in her building compound went viral and fans loved how the star was back in action. On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Aamir Khan co-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. It is slated to release on Christmas 2020. Apart from this, Kareena will also be seen in Karan Johar’s period drama, Takht with Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. It is slated to release on December 24, 2021, 

Credits :Instagram

Latest Videos
When Bollywood biggies set the stage on fire with their killer dance moves
Erica Fernandes: I am NOT keen to resume Kasautii Zindagii Kay shoot; In a BIG dilemma
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s SHOCKING statements on his struggle, nepotism, casting couch & #MeToo movement
Mona Singh on love, reservations to kiss onscreen, proposal, marriage, Laal Singh Chaddha
10 thoughts we had after watching 13 Reasons Why Season 4
Here’s why Sonam K Ahuja is a fashion icon
Mahima Chaudhry on her horrific accident, facing rejections, having no work & separation
Here’s how Yoga changed Shilpa Shetty’s life
Shilpa Shetty on battling an orthodox society, how a chance photoshoot changed her life & paparazzi
Pinkvilla Time Machine: Sara Ali Khan on Amrita Singh, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ibrahim, Taimur
Ekta Kapoor: Interesting facts about the TV Czarina
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement