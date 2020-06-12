Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor prove they are big time foodies in THIS endearing childhood photo

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor are the top sister duo in Bollywood. A throwback childhood photo of the two gives us a glimpse of their common love for food.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and sister Karisma Kapoor are among the popular sibling duo in Bollywood. Both enjoy a massive fan base due to their terrific on screen performances and their sense of fashion is always the talk of the town due to all good reasons. Though amid the lockdown, it has been a while since we saw Kareena and Karisma together, fans of the two keep sharing old photos of the two on social media and they end up going viral all over the net.

Now, a childhood photo of little Kareena and Karisma is slowly taking over the internet. In the throwback photo, Bebo and Lolo can be seen sitting on a chair and twinning in similar clothes. Not just this, the cute little girls seem to be enjoying their favourite dishes at a family get together. While Kareena can be seen relishing ice cream, Karisma is seen enjoying her favourite dish and the candid childhood moment was captured in the frame. Karisma had shared the photo on her personal handle back in 2017 and post that, it went viral.

Karisma had captioned it back then as, “ Twinning since childhood #throwbackthursday#sisterlove#alwaysandforever#familygoals#fooodies #stylegoals.” The adorable photo gives us a glimpse of their common love for food. A day back, we came across a throwback video from last year’s Diwali celebrations where Kareena and Karisma were both seen relishing kheer. Well, surely the Kapoor sisters know how to steal their fans’ hearts.

Here is the throwback childhood photo of Kareena and Karisma:

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Kareena and Karisma have been staying at their homes respectively. Recently, photos of Kareena jogging in her building compound went viral and fans loved how the star was back in action. On the work front, Kareena will be seen in co-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. It is slated to release on Christmas 2020. Apart from this, Kareena will also be seen in ’s period drama, Takht with , Vicky Kaushal, , Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. It is slated to release on December 24, 2021,

