Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor relishing kheer is all of us with a sweet tooth; Watch Throwback Video

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor are among the stylish sisters in Bollywood. The duo never ceases to amaze us. A throwback video of Kareena and Karisma enjoying a dessert is just a sweet treat for all their fans.

When it comes to naming two sensational sisters in Bollywood who have managed to leave an indelible imprint in people’s hearts with their work in films, it is Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor. The Kapoor sisters have not just proved their mettle over the year with their acting but also have become style icons for millions of fans. Kareena and Karisma are also known for their love for fitness and are seen working it out at the gym. However, both of them do have a sweet tooth and we stumbled upon a throwback video that proves it.

While surfing the internet, we found an adorable throwback video of Kareena and Karisma in which the two sisters can be seen happily relishing their favourite dessert Kheer on the occasion of Diwali. In the throwback boomerang, Kareena can be seen clad in a gorgeous pale pink kurta with churidaar while Karisma is seen slaying in a pink and white anarkali suit. Both the sisters can be seen chilling and sitting together as they enjoyed Kheer.

Kareena and Karisma’s cute pout and expressions as they posed for the boomerang is bound to add a touch of sweetness to your day. The throwback video was shared by Karisma on her Instagram handle last year on the occasion of Diwali and both the sisters surely nailed their traditional attire on the occasion.

Here is the sweet throwback video of Kareena and Karisma:

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Kareena and Karisma have been staying at home with their kids. Kareena often shares adorable photos of Taimur Ali Khan on social media while staying at home that manage to almost break the internet. The gorgeous star will be seen next in co-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The shooting of the film was going on prior to the lockdown. However, it got stalled owing to the COVID 19 outbreak. The film is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. Aamir and Kareena had been shooting for the same in Punjab before COVID 19 outbreak. As per reports, the film may not make it to his Christmas 2020 release and may be postponed. However, nothing has been officially announced about the same. Apart from this, Kareena also has ’s magnum opus, Takht. It stars , , Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. It is slated to release on December 24, 2021.

