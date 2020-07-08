  1. Home
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor showers love on Neetu Kapoor on her 62nd birthday

As Neetu Kapoor turns a year older today, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor share special posts for the veteran actress on Instagram.
2027 reads Mumbai Updated: July 8, 2020 03:32 pm
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor showers love on Neetu Kapoor on her 62nd birthdayKareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor showers love on Neetu Kapoor on her 62nd birthday
Neetu Kapoor is celebrating her 62nd birthday today. And although it will be a quarantine birthday for the veteran actress in wake of the COVID 19 outbreak in the country, her family is making sure to make it special in every way possible. Besides, her close ones from the industry have also been showering her with immense love on her special day. Amid this, Neetu’s nieces Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor also decided to shower some birthday love on the veteran actress.

The Kapoor sisters shared beautiful posts for Neetu on their respective Instagram accounts. Kareena shared a throwback monochrome picture of Neetu wherein she was posing in a polka dot shirt and bell bottom trousers. On the other hand, Karisma posted a picture for Neetu’s birthday eve celebrations where the birthday woman looked ravishing in her black outfit with a backdrop of several multi-coloured ‘happy birthday’ balloons. Both Kareena and Karisma wrote similar messages in their posts which read as “Happy birthday Neetu aunty” followed by heart emoticons.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor’s birthday post for Neetu Kapoor:

Earlier, Neetu’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni organised a special birthday eve dinner for the yesteryear actress. She also shared a beautiful selfie from the celebration wherein Neetu was seen posing with Riddhima and Ranbir. Riddhima also penned a special note for her mother and called her “Iron Lady”. She wrote, “Happiest bday my Iron Lady I love you so much Ma” followed by a heart emoticon.

