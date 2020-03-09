Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s banter proves Bebo was stalking stars way before her Instagram debut

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malang actor Kunal Kemmu’s social media banter proves Bebo was stalking actors on Instagram way before she made her Instagram debut. Take a look!

Kareena Kapoor Khan made headlines when she made her Instagram debut a few days back. Yes, internet came to a grinding halt when Bebo posted her first photo donning a sports athleisure. Next up, Kareena has been treating her fans to candid photos of Taimur Ali Khan and and fans have been overjoyed to see Bebo on Instagram. Now during various interviews and on Koffee With Karan, Kareena Kapoor Khan had admitted to stalking everyone on social media and post her Instagram debut, Kareena and Kunal Kemmu’s Insta banter proved that Bebo, indeed, was on social media under some other handle.

As soon as Bebo made her Instagram debut, brother-in-law, Kunal Kemmu welcomed Kareena on Instagram by sharing a photo with Bebo and alongside this Malang actor wrote, “Instagram just got cooler.. welcome @kareenakapoorkhan," and Soon after, Kareena commented, "@khemster2 not that I wasn't always stalking you. Well, we are sure that Bebo has been stalking not just Kunal but all the other B-town celebs on social media way before she made her debut on Instagram

Talking about Bebo’s Instagram, her second photo feature son Taimur Ali Khan, and thereafter, Bebo’s third post was that of husband Saif Ali Khan. On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium, 's Takht and ’s Laal Singh Chaddha.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malang actor Kunal Kemmu's Insta banter:

