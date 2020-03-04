Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora dazzle in a throwback photo as bridesmaids from Amrita Arora’s wedding

On the occasion of Amrita Arora Ladak’s wedding anniversary, she shared some unseen photos from her wedding. In one of the photos, we can see Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora dressed as gorgeous bridesmaids at Amrita’s wedding. Check it out.

Among the most popular divas in Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Amrita Arora can be called friends forever. The trio is often seen hanging out in the city and often, Karisma Kapoor is also a part of their get togethers. Kareena, Malaika and Amrita have been friends for the longest time and even on each other’s special days, they are present. Speaking of this, on Amrita Arora’s wedding day too, Kareena and Malaika turned bridesmaids for the gorgeous diva.

Finally, on her anniversary today, Amrita shared a glimpse of Kareena, Malaika as her bridesmaids on social media. While taking to her Instagram story, Amrita shared several throwback photos from her wedding album and in one of the photos, we caught a glimpse of Kareena and Malaika dressed in a stunning matching outfit for the wedding. Clad in a peach-brown gown, both Malaika and Bebo looked absolutely gorgeous as they posed with Amrita who looked stunning as a bride in white.

Malaika can be seen with a stunning hairdo while Kareena is seen sporting a gorgeous pendant along with shiny earrings to complete her look as a bridesmaid to her BFF at her wedding. Amrita also shared a candid moment between sister Malaika and her from the wedding album that is bound to make you go ‘aww.’ Meanwhile, Amrita is celebrating her 11th anniversary today and has shared an adorable wish on social media for her husband. Often, Malaika, Kareena and Amrita are seen hanging out together in the city. Their photos together also end up going viral on social media.

Check out Kareena and Malaika’s throwback photo:

