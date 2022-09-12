Kareena Kapoor Khan and Neetu Kapoor look glamourous, pose for a selfie as they shoot together; PHOTOS

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. Fans love to see her on the silver screen. Although her last film Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan did not do well at the box office, that does not stop fans to get excited every time she announces a new project. Well, today there was no new project announcement but Bebo shared her pictures with Neetu Kapoor and it appears that two Kapoor ladies are shooting for something exciting, and we bet you wouldn’t be able to contain your excitement!

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a couple of pictures. In the first picture, we can see her looking gorgeous in a white salwar kameez. With her hair tied, a black bindi on her forehead, and big jhumkas, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress looked beautiful. She stood next to Neetu Kapoor who looked evergreen in a blue kurta. Sharing this picture, Bebo wrote, “When you shoot with family.” In the next picture, we can see both actresses clicking a selfie. Sharing this pic, Kareena wrote, “This shot is more important that the asli shoot.” Lastly, we can see the two enjoying a meal together.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen next in Sujoy Ghosh's thriller, which will be based on the Japanese book 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. This marks her debut on the OTT platform. Apart from this, she will make her debut as a producer with Hansal Mehta's thriller project. Kareena will also collaborate with Rhea Kapoor again.

Neetu Kapoor’s work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neetu is currently basking in the success of her recently released family drama film, JugJugg Jeeyo, which also starred Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli. It was released in the theatres on June 24 and was produced by Viacom18 Studios and Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions.

