Kareena Kapoor Khan and Neha Dhupia are all smiles as they get clicked together at Mumbai airport; PICS

Kareena Kapoor Khan, the popular Bollywood star has been setting major working mom goals, by balancing her personal and professional lives together like a pro. The talented actress is busy with a handful of promising projects in her kitty. Neha Dhupia, on the other hand, has been busy with her mommy duties, acting, and anchoring careers. Interestingly, the actresses, who shared the screen in the 2006-released blockbuster movie Chup Chup Ke, made a rare public appearance together at the Mumbai airport on Monday night.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Neha Dhupia clicked together at the airport

Neha Dhupia and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who played sisters in Chup Chup Ke and won hearts with their exceptional camaraderie, were clicked together at the Mumbai airport on August 21, Monday night. The famous stars, who exited the airport together, were all smiles as they posed together for pictures. Kareena and Neha also shared a warm hug before parting ways at the exit, and the duo's pictures and video are now winning the internet.

The Laal Singh Chaddha actress kept it simple in a white kurta-palazzo set with blue embroidery, for her latest airport look. Kareena Kapoor Khan looked radiant as always in simple make-up and minimal accessories and completed her look with a pair of blue loafers, statement black sunglasses, and a tan handbag. The Tumhari Sulu actress, on the other hand, looked chic in a black blazer, which she paired with a matching black top, and pair of black and white trousers. Neha Dhupia completed her look with a pair of white sneakers and a brown tote bag.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan and Neha Dhupia's airport video and pictures, below:

