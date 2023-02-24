Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor's poutlicious mirror selfie has everyone's attention

Kareena Kapoor Khan , the popular Bollywood star is totally busy in her career with some highly exciting projects in her kitty. Along with her film career, Kareena is also highly active in both ad films and her role as a television host. Recently, the diva was spotted with her cousin, celebrated actor Ranbir Kapoor , and the duo shot for a new episode of Mirchi Plus's highly popular show, What Women Want. Later, Kareena treated her fans by posting a mirror selfie with her little brother on Instagram.

In the picture which is now winning the internet, Kareena Kapoor Khan has her pout game on point, while Ranbir Kapoor looked intense in his ' Animal ' look. "Waiting for this episode with a pout #DaburVitaWhatWomenWant," the actress captioned her post. In the picture, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress looks simply gorgeous in a red halter-neck jumpsuit. Kareena Kapoor Khan completed her look with rosy make-up, minimal accessories, and a beach waved hairdo. Ranbir Kapoor, on the other, looks dapped in a blue denim shirt, which he paired with matching trousers.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's upcoming movies

The talented actress is gearing up to be seen in back-to-back releases, including the highly anticipated untitled crime drama helmed by Hansal Mehta. The project will also mark Kareena Kapoor Khan's debut as a producer. Bebo is making her OTT debut soon, with the official adaptation of The Devotion Of Suspect X which is directed by Sujoy Ghosh. Kareena will share the screen with Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh in the upcoming multi-starrer, The Crew.

Ranbir Kapoor's work front

The talented actor's next outing Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, which is helmed by Luv Ranjan is slated to hit the theatres in March, this year on the special occasion of Holi. He will be next seen in Kabir Singh fame director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming psychological-action drama Animal. Reportedly, the actor is appearing in his first full-fledged action-hero avatar in the film, which is currently in the final stages of its shooting. Later, he will reunite with director Ayan Mukerji for Brahmastra Part Two: Dev, with which is the second installment in the Brahmastra franchise.