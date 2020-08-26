Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rani Mukerji’s BTS photo from Mujhse Dosti Karoge sets is a rare throwback treat

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rani Mukerji shared the frame in Mujhse Dosti Karoge that also starred Hrithik Roshan. A throwback behind-the-scenes photo of Kareena and Rani is going viral on social media and it will leave you in awe.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has spent 20 years in Bollywood and over the past 2 decades, she has worked with many other stars. A film that came out back in 2002, Mujhse Dosti Karoge, starred Kareena with Rani Mukerji and . The film left everyone in awe of Kareena’s character Tina and her dance moves also became famous. But, it was the on screen camaraderie between Kareena and Rani’s characters that tugged at everyone’s hearts. Now, a behind-the-scenes photo of Kareena and Rani is going viral on social media and it will leave you impressed.

In the photo that is doing rounds on social media, we can see Kareena and Rani getting all dolled up for their shot. In the throwback BTS photo, Kareena is seen dressed as her character Tina while Rani is seen getting ready for her role as Pooja. The two actresses could be seen engrossed in gearing up for the take in the candid behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of the 2002 rom-com. Seeing Kareena and Rani in the throwback photo, fans were reminded of their on screen banter as Tina and Pooja from the film.

A fan club of Kareena shared the photo on social media and it went viral. The film was a love triangle between Kareena, Rani and Hrithik’s characters and was produced by Yash Raj Films back in 2002.

Take a look at Kareena and Rani’s rare throwback photo:

Meanwhile, Kareena is currently spending time at home with husband and son Taimur Ali Khan. Recently, Kareena shared a photo with her team as she resumed shooting at home for ad shoots. Fans of the actress have been overjoyed since she announced her second pregnancy. Kareena will be seen in co-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The film will be released on Christmas 2021.

