Kareena Kapoor Khan and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni plan to keep 40th birthday celebrations in September low key?

Birthdays surely are a special occasion for everyone and speaking of it, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to ring in her 40th birthday next month on September 21. Not just this, her cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also will be turning 40 next month on September 15. Amid the pandemic, Kareena has been spending time at home with Taimur Ali Khan and and recently met up with her cousins on Raksha Bandhan. Now, a recent report revealed Kareena and Riddhima’s 40th birthday plans and it seems they may opt for low key celebrations.

As per Mumbai Mirror, Kareena may have a low key celebration at home where Saif may be hosting close friends of the actress. Further, the report claimed that Kareena’s sister Karisma Kapoor also will be a part of the Laal Singh Chaddha star’s 40th birthday celebrations. As Kareena recently announced her pregnancy, she may be celebrating her birthday next month at home with Saif, Taimur and Karisma and the celebrations may only include some near and dear ones of the gorgeous mom-to-be.

Further, it was reported by the daily that Riddhima too may be planning a subdued birthday celebration this year in Mumbai. She is currently spending time with her mom with daughter Samara Kapoor post father ’s demise in April. Often, Riddhima recalls her father with throwback photos from her and ’s childhood. Now, the Mumbai Mirror report claimed that just like Kareena, Riddhima too may be ringing her 40th birthday among her close ones due to the pandemic. Back in July, Ranbir and Riddhima celebrated their mum Neetu Kapoor’s birthday at home with only close relatives and a few friends including . Kareena and Riddhima were last spotted together at the Kapoor family get together on Raksha Bandhan where Ranbir, , Aadar Jain, Tara Sutaria and others were also present.

Here's a glimpse of Kareena and Riddhima at Kapoor family lunch:

