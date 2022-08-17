Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saba Pataudi's bond is unmissable as they pose for PICS on Saif Ali Khan's birthday

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most loved stars and her fans love to get a glimpse of her personal and professional life on social media. The Jab We Met actress is part of a close-knit family and shares a loving bond with husband Saif Ali Khan's sisters Saba Pataudi and Soha Ali Khan. On Tuesday, Saif celebrated his birthday and his bash was attended by Kunal Kemmu, Kareena, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Jeh Ali Khan, Soha, and Saba.

Saba Pataudi, who's an avid Instagram user, often shares unseen gems from their family's archives and even shares sweet notes for them. A few hours back, she shared pictures with her 'bhabhi' Kareena on her Instagram handle. "Together again ...! Think ....I've got the gist of right angles. Or left! Selfies ...or Subjects posing...Sister's Still . Love U Bebo! #tuesdayvibes #bhabijaan #moments #forlife," she captioned the photos. In it, Kareena is seen sporting a white baggy t-shirt and paired it dark blue denim jeans. Saba, on the other hand, looked beautiful in a floral maxi dress. The duo was seen all smiles as they posed for the camera.

Check out Saba and Kareena's PICS:

Saba also shared the pictures from Saif's birthday celebrations and captioned them: "Happy Birthday...Bhai Jaan." Meanwhile, on Sunday, yet again Saba shared photos with Kareena from the Pataudi family's Raksha Bandhan celebration. Sharing a series of selfies she wrote, “Selfies. So far ..learning from the Pro!! I am only just beginning to understand the right angle (Wish i was looking better n surely slimmer). More importantly, the TOGETHER moment! Rakhi ...my sister too! Bebo Bhabs ...love."

On the work front, Kareena will be seen next in Sujoy Ghosh's thriller, which will be based on the Japanese book The Devotion of Suspect X. She will also make her debut as a producer with Hansal Mehta's thriller project. While Kareena will also collaborate with Rhea Kapoor again.

