Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saba Pataudi's sister love is unmissable in THESE unseen throwback photos

Kareena Kapoor Khan is part of a close knit family on either sides. The actress shares a strong bond with her own sister Karisma Kapoor and Mum Babita. On the other hand, the actress shares an equally loving bond with husband Saif Ali Khan's sisters Saba Pataudi and Soha Ali Khan.

Over the weekend, Saba who does not live in Mumbai, took to Instagram to reminisce some happy memories. Taking to Instagram, Soha shared some unseen throwback photos with Kareena Kapoor Khan. The photos are from Inaaya's birthday party which was held a few weeks ago at Soha and Kunal Kemmu's residence.

Saba also made an adorable video featuring Kareena and her younger sister Soha. Dropping some sister love, Kareena also re-shared a glimpse on her Instagram Story, and captioned it with a red heart emoji and professed 'Love You' for Saba.

Check out the happy throwback memories:

While Soha and Kareena live a stone's throw away from each other, Saba Pataudi with her mum Sharmila Tagore.

On Saturday night, Kareena was snapped at Malaika Arora's birthday bash. She opted for a quirky printed t-shirt matched with black trousers. Beau Arjun Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor were also present for the bash. They were snapped by the paparazzi as they headed for the celebrations.

