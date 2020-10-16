Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan Anniversary: 5 times the Pataudi couple proved their romance is eternal

On Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s eighth wedding anniversary, here’s a look at some of their adorable and unmissable Saifeena moments.

Among all the most talked about the couples in Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan and have been one of the most sought after and loved pair in the tinselvile. The power couple has been the talk of the town ever since the duo started dating and their sizzling chemistry left us in awe. Everything about Saifeena managed to grab the eyeballs and speak volumes about their love affair. In fact, one can’t miss out the time when Saif got his lady love’s name inked on his arm and declared his love for her.

While the duo dated for around five years, it was in 2012 that Saif and Kareena tied the knot. It was a non traditional wedding ceremony as the couple had a court marriage at Saif’s residence followed by a party later at the night. It was a simple yet a love filled ceremony which was attended by their respective family members and close friends. Ever since then, Saif and Kareena have been a happily married couple and are proud parents of 3 years old Taimur. In fact, the power couple will also be welcoming their second child soon. So as the Pataudi couple has completed eight years of a blissful wedding today, here’s a look at their love-filled Saifeena moments, that left us in awe:

Saifeena makes a perfect pair as they twin in white

The power couple was seen twinning in white kurta pyjama look during Kareena’s 39th birthday celebration last year and they did prove that simple can be stylish too. While Karisma Kapoor shared a glimpse of Bebo’s midnight celebration, our eyes were stuck on the photo with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena sharing a kiss, sealing the night with a kiss of love.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan enjoys their time in nature’s lap

The Pataudi couple has proved that love is not just about enjoying the luxuries but about finding solace in simple moments. Bebo had shared a picture of herself with her man as they soaked in nature’s love together while lying down on green grass.

Kareena Kapoor strikes a perfect pose with her favourite boys Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan

While the lockdown brought life to a halt, it also made many of us miss our travelling days. The situation was no different for Kareena Kapoor Khan who went down the memory lane and shared a beautiful throwback candid picture with Saif and Taimur wherein the Pataudi family was seen enjoying their time by a lakeside.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur are a perfect beach babies

Bebo shared another throwback picture from her travel diaries during the COVID 19 lockdown wherein she was seen missing her beach days. In the picture, Kareena was seen posing in a red bikini as she enjoyed soaking the beach sun with beau Saif and son TimTim.

Kareena Kapoor aces the art of making her Nawab feel special

On Saif Ali Khan’s 50 birthday this year, Kareena Kapoor Khan made sure to make it a day to remember for the Nawab of Pataudi. While it started with a midnight celebration, Bebo had shared two boomerang videos wherein they were seen having a gala time. In fact, Saif and Kareena also shared a kiss post the cake cutting ceremony while the Race actor expressed his gratitude towards everyone for their wishes.

