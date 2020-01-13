Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan to be paid THIS whopping amount for promoting a diaper? Find Out

Reportedly, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan might have consented to promote a leading diaper line that approached them owing to the popularity of their son Taimur Ali Khan in the media.

Among Bollywood’s most popular families, , Kareena Kapoor Khan and their cute munchkin, Taimur Ali Khan always manage to make heads turn when they step out together. A day back, the good looking Pataudi’s returned from their New Year’s vacay to Mumbai. Now, as per the buzz around B-Town, Saif and Kareena might have consented to promote a leading diaper brand that approached the power couple owing to the popularity of their cute little munchkin, Taimur Ali Khan.

As per a report in Mid-Day, Kareena and Saif were approached repeatedly by a leading brand of diapers. However, they had previously said no to it. Now, the power couple may have rethought about the same and might have accepted the offer to promote the baby product. The report further stated that the first appearance of Kareena and Saif for promotions will take place today and for the same, they are being paid a whopping Rs 1.5 Crore for 3 hour show.

(Also Read: PICS: Kareena Kapoor Khan stuns in black outfit; Saif Ali Khan takes charge of Taimur Ali Khan at the airport)

A source told the daily, “The head honchos of the brand were eager to get Saif-Kareena on board and have been in talks with them for over a year. While their star power was the primary driving factor, one of the reasons for reaching out to the couple was their son Taimur Ali Khan's popularity that cuts across age groups. Although the duo had turned down the offer earlier, they did a rethink when the brand officials persisted over the past few months. It was only recently that they decided to lend their face to the product. They are expected to take home a fat pay cheque of Rs 1.5 crore for a three-hour appearance today.”

While nothing has been confirmed as of now, if this turns out to be true, Kareena and Saif’s brand value might just multiply manifold. Recently, when Taimur, Saif and Kareena returned to Mumbai, the Khan family were a sight to behold. Often their photos together break the internet and every time, Kareena and Saif step out with their cutie boy, fans can’t help but go aww. On the work front, Saif is gearing up for the release of Jawaani Jaaneman on January 31, 2020. Kareena, on the other hand, is shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha with . It is slated to release on Christmas 2020.

Read More