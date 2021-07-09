Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan call their new born Jeh?
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan became proud parents to their second child in February this year. The couple have since then neither disclosed their newborn son's identity nor announced his name as they did earlier with their first born son Taimur. However, a latest report in Bombay Times reveals that the couple are currently mulling over names and for the moment have been addressing their younger son as Jeh.
While it is not known if Kareena and Saif will be for sure naming him Jeh, there are a few other names in the race. One of them being Saif's father's name -- the cricket legend Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. The report revealed that the star couple could also pick Mansoor as a name for their younger son.
As for disclosing their newborn son's identity, Kareena has been careful of sharing photos which do not give a glimpse of his face. On Mother's Day, the actress had shared an adorable photo of Taimur holding his younger brother. However, the little one's face was covered with his hands. "And these two give me hope... for a better tomorrow Happy Mother’s Day to all you beautiful, strong mothers out there...Keep the faith," Kareena had captioned the photo.
Unlike the first time around with Taimur's birth in 2016, Kareena and Saif are treading with caution. Back then, several hospital photos as well as Taimur's pictures by the paparazzi had surfaced on social media.
ALSO READ: PICS: Priyanka Chopra is ‘just vibin’ in London, slays her summer look in all white outfit
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Jeh jeh and Tim Tim sound like names of snacks.
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Cute! Good for her not revealing the name. Jehangir is a beautiful name. Welcome Jeh
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Jehangir...
Anonymous 4 hours ago
Amir khan the father
Anonymous 5 hours ago
She learnt her lesson for the backlash received. She will be careful this time for over exposing her sons. Anyway no money to be made now as public is more aware
Anonymous 5 hours ago
Her son Taimoor is so popular, a star in his own right, so what does she need to learn again?
Anonymous 5 hours ago
Meh we dont care
Anonymous 5 hours ago
Skin is brown but eating ,living,thinking all like whites
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Jeh as Jehangir?
Anonymous 6 hours ago
What does that even mean???
Anonymous 7 hours ago
why expose taimur so much