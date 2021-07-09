Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan call their new born Jeh?

While it is not known if Kareena and Saif will be for sure naming their younger son Jeh, there are a few other names in the race. Read on to know more.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and became proud parents to their second child in February this year. The couple have since then neither disclosed their newborn son's identity nor announced his name as they did earlier with their first born son Taimur. However, a latest report in Bombay Times reveals that the couple are currently mulling over names and for the moment have been addressing their younger son as Jeh.

While it is not known if Kareena and Saif will be for sure naming him Jeh, there are a few other names in the race. One of them being Saif's father's name -- the cricket legend Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. The report revealed that the star couple could also pick Mansoor as a name for their younger son.

As for disclosing their newborn son's identity, Kareena has been careful of sharing photos which do not give a glimpse of his face. On Mother's Day, the actress had shared an adorable photo of Taimur holding his younger brother. However, the little one's face was covered with his hands. "And these two give me hope... for a better tomorrow Happy Mother’s Day to all you beautiful, strong mothers out there...Keep the faith," Kareena had captioned the photo.

Unlike the first time around with Taimur's birth in 2016, Kareena and Saif are treading with caution. Back then, several hospital photos as well as Taimur's pictures by the paparazzi had surfaced on social media.

Credits :Etimes

