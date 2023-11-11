Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan exude royalty as they get ready for Diwali bash; See PICS

As the much-anticipated festival of lights, Diwali, draws near, Bollywood celebrities embrace the festive spirit with dazzling styles at various events. The latest celebration was hosted by the glamorous royal couple of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. The duo shared a delightful array of pictures, showcasing their impeccable fashion sense in ethnic ensembles and radiating sheer splendor at their Diwali gathering.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan radiate elegance in their traditional attire

The influential Bollywood couple celebrated Diwali with a grand bash at their home. Kareena Kapoor Khan, sharing a sneak peek on her Instagram stories, looked absolutely breathtaking in a vibrant red saree accentuated with minimal makeup and flowing hair. Her ensemble was adorned with exquisite diamond earrings, a ring, and bangles, radiating elegance. Saif Ali Khan, complementing the festive vibe, opted for a traditional look, donning a black kurta, white dhoti, and stylish beige juttis.

Take a look:

Kareena Kapoor provided a glimpse into her family’s Diwali celebration

Earlier today, the Jab We Met actress gave us a sneak peek into the Khan family’s festive preparations. In a series of photos, Bebo shared moments of attempting to create a rangoli with her children, Taimur and Jeh.

The festive setup took a humorous turn as little Jeh joyfully spread colors all over the floor while partaking in the rangoli-making process, leaving his father, Saif Ali Khan, bemused. Alongside the pictures, Kapoor shared a caption capturing the delightful chaos, stating, “Aiyoooo when the family decides to do Rangoli…or Holi…no idea …but what matters is we had fun…#Let the festivities begin#love and laughter to everyone.”

Work fronts of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor was recently featured in Netflix’s Jaane Jaan, sharing the screen with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. Additionally, her project, The Buckingham Murders, premiered at the BFI London Film Festival last month. Looking ahead, the star is set to appear in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, with her first look from the film unveiled recently.

Saif Ali Khan recently appeared in Om Raut’s Adipurush, where he portrayed the character of Ravana alongside Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and Devdutta Nage. Looking ahead, he is set to play an antagonist in the highly anticipated Telugu film Devara, featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Jr. NTR in lead roles.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora and others glam up to attend Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday bash