Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan look deeply engrossed in a candid photo from the sets of Kurbaan

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan look stunning in this BTS picture from the 2009 film Kurbaan which was directed by Rensil D'Silva and produced by Karan Johar.

While everyone is stuck at home amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, Bollywood celebs too are spending time at home with family. Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is making the most of the time at home by spending it with son Taimur Ali Khan and . From sharing her stunning beach holiday pics to posting adorable pictures of Saif and Taimur, Bebo has her social media game on point. Recently, we came across a throwback picture of Saif and Kareena while the duo was shooting for Kurbaan.

In the BTS picture, shared by a fan, Kareena looks stunning donning a white winter jacket over her yellow kurti while sipping on to a refreshing drink, on the other hand, Saif looks suave donning a grey coloured kurta pajama. The two look deeply engrossed in something and are spotted looking down in this candid picture. For the uninitiated, Kurbaan was directed by Rensil D'Silva and produced by . The movie released on 20 November 2009, deals with an underground organization's attempt at instilling fear by means of terrorism in the United States. It also intersperses philosophical arguments over the corruption of religious beliefs in an attempt to rectify the damage to non-involved Muslims the world over.

(Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's lavish house is a dream of every aesthetic lover)

The movie also starring Vivek Oberoi, Dia Mirza, Rupinder Nagra, Om Puri and Kirron Kher received a mixed response from the viewers. Describing the film as "an emotionally draining experience", Kapoor explained that it was difficult to disconnect from her character.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's picture here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena was shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha before the lockdown was announced. The diva will be seen in the official adaptation of Forest Gump with . The film is directed by Advait Chandan and has been shot in several locations including Punjab. It is slated to release on Christmas 2020. Apart from this, Kareena will also kick off shooting for Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht post the lockdown. The movie also stars Vicky Kaushal, , , Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

