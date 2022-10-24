Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan look regal as they celebrate Diwali with Taimur and Jeh; PICS

Indians all over the world are celebrating the auspicious festival of Diwali today. Bollywood celebrities, who welcomed the festival of lights in style, have been treating their fans and followers with glimpses of their celebrations on social media. Kareena Kapoor Khan , the popular actress who is highly active on Instagram, also followed the tradition and shared a sneak peek into her Diwali celebrations, on her official handle. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress had a lowkey Diwali celebration at her residence, with her husband Saif Ali Khan , and sons, Taimur and Jeh.

In the pictures, Kareena Kapoor Khan looks breathtakingly beautiful in a rani pink kurta and bottom, which she paired with an orange silk dupatta. Bebo completed her look with a sleek bun, statement jhumkas, and jutties. Saif Ali Khan, Taimur , and Jeh, on the other hand, look handsome in matching black kurtas, which they paired with white pajamas. In her Instagram post, Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared an adorable picture where she is seen posing with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur, while baby Jeh is seen lying on the floor, crying. “This is Us. From mine to yours… Happy Diwali friends. Stay Blessed,” reads Kareena Kapoor Khan’s post.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s career

The talented actress was last seen in the Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, which is an official remake of Forrest Gump. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who played the role of Rupa in the film, earned rave reviews for her spectacular performance. Bebo is now set to make his debut as a producer very soon, with the upcoming untitled Hansal Mehta directorial. The first schedule shooting of the much-awaited project, which is touted to be a crime thriller, was recently wrapped up in London.

Saif Ali Khan’s work front

The talented actor was last seen in Vikram Vedha, the crime drama that featured him as the titular character Vikram. Saif Ali Khan is now set to play the lead antagonist Lankesh aka Raavan in the highly anticipated project, Adipurush. The movie, which features Prabhas in the titular role, is gearing up to release in January 2023.

