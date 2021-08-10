Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan name their second son Jehangir; Deets inside

After a long wait since February 2021, fans of Kareena Kapoor Khan and can finally rejoice as their second son's name is finally out and while the shorter version of it was already out, the full name has been revealed in the actress' pregnancy book, as reported by a media portal. Kareena and Saif have apparently named him Jehangir. The shorter version of it 'Jeh' was revealed in her Instagram chat with on Monday.

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, Kareena, who has recently launched her pregnancy bible, has opened up about her experiences during both her pregnancies. Not just this, the portal reported that Kareena has addressed her second as Jeh till the last few pages of the book. However, towards the end of the book, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress subtly revealed her second child's name in one of the captions on pictures as "Jehangir", reported Bollywood Hungama. Not just this, in a report published in Mid-Day about Kareena turning producer, her and Saif's second son was addressed as 'Jehangir' and not 'Jeh'. In the same chat, Kareena was in conversation with the daily about making her debut as a producer.

Well, while reports have claimed that Saif and Kareena have named Taimur's sibling Jehangir, Kareena continued to address him as 'Jeh Ali Khan' in her Instagram live session with Karan Johar with regards to her book launch on Monday. While we wait for confirmation from the parents Saif and Kareena, fans have begun reacting to the reports on social media.

Meanwhile, Kareena has now turned producer with Ekta Kapoor and is all set to back a gritty thriller directed by Hansal Mehta. The same was confirmed in a chat with Mid-Day by Kareena, Ekta and Hansal. On the work front, Kareena will be seen on the big screen in Laal Singh Chaddha.

