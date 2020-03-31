Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan pledge their support to UNICEF and GIVE INDIA amid the COVID 19 scare

The Jab We Met actress, Kareena Kapoor Khan stated in her post that she and husband Saif Ali Khan have pledged their support to UNICEF, GIVE INDIA and International Association for Human Values.

The Good Newwz actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an important message on her Instagram account. The Jab We Met actress, Kareena Kapoor Khan stated in her post that she and husband have pledged their support to UNICEF, GIVE INDIA and International Association for Human Values. The Bollywood diva urges all those who can come forward and pledge their support for a good cause amid the global outbreak of Coronavirus. The Veere Di Wedding actress shared the message on behalf of husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan.

The fans have appreciated the step taken by the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress. The actress is also known to be a fashion icon in the Hindi film industry. The stunner featured in a crucial role in Angrezi Medium which had Irrfan in the lead. The film was helmed by Homi Adajania and backed by Dinesh Vijan. The gorgeous Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen in some interesting projects coming up in the future. The sultry diva will feature in the starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The actress also flew to Punjab to shoot for her part of the film some time ago.

Check out the Kareena Kapoor Khan:

Kareena Kapoor Khan's first look from the highly anticipated film, Laal Singh Chaddha was unveiled some time back by the makers of the film. The fans and film audience gave Kareena's first look a thundering response. The fans of the beautiful actress also took to social media to share their thoughts about Kareena's look from the Aamir Khan starrer.

(ALSO READ: Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan rocks his Army look as he poses with a fan on the sets of the film)

Credits :instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More