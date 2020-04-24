Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s quarantine mood is all about lying on grass and reading books; See PIC

Kareena Kapoor Khan drops a throwback photo with Saif Ali Khan as they lay in grass and read books; See PHOTOS

We are thankful to Kareena Kapoor Khan for finally making her debut on Instagram because ever since her debut, Bebo has been giving a sneak-peek into her quarantine life, which otherwise, was a dream for all her fans. From sharing photos of painting the wall to Taimur Ali Khan dressed up as an Easter bunny to Bebo chilling by the balcony, Kareena’s social media posts grab eyeballs and how. While yesterday, Bebo shared a throwback vacation photo wherein she was seen slaying in a red bikini while Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan were sipping on coconut water, today, this Refugee actress dropped another photo from her archives wherein we can see Saif and Bebo lying on grass while reading books and alongside the photo, Bebo wrote, “Fall i̶n̶ ̶l̶o̶v̶e̶ asleep... #Mess…”

In the photo, Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen wearing a powder pink dress while Saif, as always, looks dapper in his casual look. Now during a recent interview, when Saif Ali Khan was asked about staying indoors amidst the lockdown, this Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor had said that while not much has changed in his life as he likes to spend time alone, he is worried about those who are less fortunate. Moving on, Saif Ali Khan shared that as actors, nothing much has changed as they usually spend time alone. But for Saif, the biggest advantage of the lockdown has been Taimur Ali Khan as he gets to spend ample time with him, which other isn’t possible due to his hectic shooting schedules. “The silver lining is having Taimur Ali Khan. There are a 150 things to do. But it's important to remember that it's not a holiday, we're all actively fighting a war. We hope that people can work together to make it better,” shared Saif. Furthermore, Saif Ali Khan said that his three-year-old son is handling the lockdown well as he is happy to have his parents around, which in turn, gives Bebo and Saif a lot of positivity. “We paint and spend time with each other as a family, and that's, like I said, a silver lining in this lockdown,” shared Saif.

Also, Saif Ali Khan revealed that besides spending time with Taimur, he has been reading a lot and although Bebo doesn't read all that but she has her own time table and discipline to follow. As for Bebo, Saif reveals, she wakes up at a certain hour, exercises, watches some Spanish TV shows and in the evening, everyone reconnects for family time. Also, Saif got talking about how he is persuading Bebo to teach him yoga because we all know that Bebo enjoys yoga. On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Angrezi Medium opposite Irrfan and next, she will be seen reuniting with 3 Idiots co-star, , in Laal Singh Chaddha. Also, Bebo will be seen in the sequel to Veere Di Wedding and during a chat show, Kareena Kapoor Khan and producer Rhea Kapoor got talking about Veere Di Wedding and when Kareena asked Rhea as to which member of the Kapoor family would be the best fit for the role of a stripper, and before Rhea could answer, Bebo suggested that Rhea only should take the title of a stripper. Later, as revenge, Rhea joked that she would make Bebo play a stripper in Veere Di Wedding 2. “I have taken it and I think Kalindi is becoming a stripper in Veere Di Wedding 2. I have given breaking news,” she said.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's throwback photos here:

Credits :Instagram

