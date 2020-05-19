Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan strike a picture perfect pose by the sea as Taimur seems busy

Thanks to Kareena Kapoor Khan's fan clubs, we came across a rare photo of Kareena with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur. Check it out below.

has kept himself away from the world of social media, but his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan made her debut earlier this year and gave fans a huge reason to rejoice. Since her appearance on Instagram, Kareena has shared some endearing family pictures as well as of her son Taimur Ali Khan. Apart from photos shared by the actress, her fan clubs also make sure to regularly share pictures and videos of the actress. We came across one such rare photo of Kareena with husband Saif and son Taimur.

From the looks of it, the photo seems to be from one of their foreign vacations and it is indeed a stunning shot. The monochrome photo shows Bollywood's power couple looking straight in to the camera with the wind adding the perfect bit of drama to Bebo's hair. Saif's bearded look and Nawabi pose are unmissable.

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan is a scene stealer in THIS happy family photo with Saif Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor & Karisma

In the background, something seems to have caught Taimur's attention as he seems busy. Even though the blue sea's colour remains unseen in the shot, we can only imagine what a breathtaking sight this picture could have been in colour.

Check out Kareena and Saif's rare photo below:

Keeping up her date with social media, Kareena revealed that she was in for a treat as the week began since her sister Karisma Kapoor baked a chocolate cake for her. "Devouring the best chocolate cake in the world made by the best sister in the world @therealkarismakapoor...And yes, that’s Mr. Khan being grumpy at the back... zoom in," wrote Kareena.

What are your thoughts on Kareena and Saif's breathtaking photo? Let us know in the comments below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×