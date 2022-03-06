Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan take a new luxury car out for a test drive; PICS

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are one of the most powerful couples in Bollywood. Both always define royalty when stepping outside together. Today, in the morning both were seen in the city along with son Taimur Ali Khan. The family seems to have come out to enjoy Sunday. And now in the evening, they were once again spotted. But this time they were seen going out for a test drive. Both were clicked in the car while leaving the house.