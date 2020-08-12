Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's fans flood social media with wishes as the couple expects second baby

The fans and followers of the gorgeous couple took to their social media handles to wish them both on the happy news.

The stunning couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and confirmed the news of them expecting a second baby. In an official statement, the couple stated, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support." The fans and followers of the gorgeous couple took to their social media handle to wish them both on the happy news.

The fans of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan shared their warm wishes for the couple on the announcement of their second baby. The fans of the couple took to Twitter to wish them a lot of love and warm wished. Many celebrities from Bollywood wished Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan on their announcement of their second baby.

Take a look at the wishes the fans and followers of the couple shared on Twitter:

We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !!Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support., Saif and Kareena announce #KareenaKapoorKhan is expecting their second child #SaifAliKhan @SaifeenaFC @KareenaK_FC pic.twitter.com/UoMi4zTXav — Diganta Guha (@diganta_guha) August 12, 2020

Congratulations to Kareena & Saif “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !!Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support. “ Saif and Kareena#KareenaKapoorKhan #SaifAliKhan — Pooja Nawathe (@nawathepooja) August 12, 2020

Congratulations to Kareena and Saif, who are expecting their 2nd child together! Prayers for a health pregnancy! — Kareena Kapoor Khan (@KareenaK_FC) August 12, 2020

I am very glad Kareena is pregnant, I congratulate her.#KareenaKapoorKhan pic.twitter.com/ntSq0vWcI2 — Gamze (@cekici_elif) August 12, 2020

The best new ever I'm so so and so happy for my queen

May Allah bless her and bless her baby and her coming baby ( I hope the new queen) #KareenaKapoorKhan #bebo #TaimurAliKhan #SaifAliKhan pic.twitter.com/LaIzv3A4VX — Kareena Kapoor Khan(@Queenkhanlovers) August 12, 2020

Congratulations! #KareenaKapoorKhan and #SaifAliKhan are all set for an addition to their beautiful family as the couple announces that they are expecting their second child. pic.twitter.com/NIw8ihKKg7 — (@Cute_Doll5) August 12, 2020

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted along with son Taimur Ali Khan as they stepped out in the city. The beautiful actress was spotted in her cool and casual avatar, and Taimur Ali Khan looked adorable as ever. The duo was clicked by shutterbugs as they stepped out. The fans are always delighted to see the little one, Taimur Ali Khan is clicked with his parents, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan.

