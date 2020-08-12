  1. Home
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's fans flood social media with wishes as the couple expects second baby

The fans and followers of the gorgeous couple took to their social media handles to wish them both on the happy news.
31514 reads Mumbai
The stunning couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan confirmed the news of them expecting a second baby. In an official statement, the couple stated, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support." The fans and followers of the gorgeous couple took to their social media handle to wish them both on the happy news.

The fans of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan shared their warm wishes for the couple on the announcement of their second baby. The fans of the couple took to Twitter to wish them a lot of love and warm wished. Many celebrities from Bollywood wished Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan on their announcement of their second baby.

Take a look at the wishes the fans and followers of the couple shared on Twitter:

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted along with son Taimur Ali Khan as they stepped out in the city. The beautiful actress was spotted in her cool and casual avatar, and Taimur Ali Khan looked adorable as ever. The duo was clicked by shutterbugs as they stepped out. The fans are always delighted to see the little one, Taimur Ali Khan is clicked with his parents, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan.

(ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan Pregnant: Actress and Saif Ali Khan CONFIRM Taimur to become a big brother)

Credits :Twitter

Anonymous 6 minutes ago

Congrats Kapoor & Khan family. Baby will be born in June 2021 as per my calculations.. God bless.

Anonymous 14 minutes ago

Am not her fan, but am glad cute Taimur is going to have a younger sibling.

