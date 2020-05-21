Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's first photo as a married couple feels like major nostalgia

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's throwback photo as a newly wedded duo is all things adorable. Check out the photo right here.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and got married back in 2012 and the duo will soon be completing 8 years as a married couple. Even after all these years, they continue to shell out major couple goals and we definitely cannot get enough of the two. They also have a son, little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan from the marriage and together, the three of them have always managed to grab eyeballs every time they step out together.

Today, we came across a throwback photo of Saif and Kareena, the one post their registered marriage and oh boy, have they aged like fine wine. Both of them are dressed in traditional wear and their smiles are just enough to express their happiness. Saif has dressed in a grey kurta with white pyjamas while Kareena added some colour to her outfit with a green and red salwar suit. She also flaunted a pair of earrings and some makeup and the two happily posed for the paps.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's photo here:

ALSO READ: When Kareena Kapoor Khan told Priyanka Chopra why she can NEVER survive in Hollywood; Watch

Meanwhile, Kareena and Saif have been quarantining at home along with their little munchkin Taimur and thanks to Bebo's Instagram debut, she keeps giving us glimpses of how does their time throughout the day look like. Kareena had also shared a photo of Saif giving a hair cut to little TimTim and the internet was in awe of the two.

Credits :Getty Images

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×