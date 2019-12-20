Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's munchkin Taimur Ali Khan cuts Christmas themed birthday cake; View PIC

Happy Birthday Taimur Ali Khan: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's munchkin Taimur Ali Khan cuts his Christmas themed birthday cake at midnight. Check out the picture.

The little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan is all over the news again. He is all set to celebrate his their birthday today and the celebrations have already begun. In fact, a pre – birthday bash was also held by his parents Kareena Kapoor Khan and yesterday. Numerous celebs from the film fraternity attended the special occasion including , Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza and many others. The pictures from the bash have also started flooding social media.

After the completion of his pre – birthday celebrations, little Tim Tim, as he is fondly called by his fans, will be celebrating his birthday at granddad Randhir Kapoor’s residence. As informed by Taimur dad Saif, the family will indulge Christmas festivities too. Now, Karisma Kapoor has shared a picture of Taimur’s Christmas – themed birthday cake which is definitely a treat to watch! The little Santa on top of the cake is the main center of attraction.

Here’s how Taimur Ali Khan’s birthday cake looks like:

For the unversed, Taimur was born to Kareena and Saif on December 20, 2016. Every year, the Pataudi family celebrates the little munchkin’s birthday with great pomp and show which they will be doing this year too. Yesterday, Saif and Kareena did a very sweet gesture by giving a treat to the paparazzi who were waiting outside their house to catch a glimpse of them and Taimur.

