Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's unseen PHOTO is all about twinning and candlelight romance

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan celebrated their 8th wedding anniversary together. An unseen photo of the two has surfaced on the internet and it will leave you in awe of the stylish Pataudi couple.

Superstars Kareena Kapoor Khan and celebrated their 8th wedding anniversary a day back. The gorgeous couple is among the most loved superstars in Bollywood. While wishes kept coming in for them, an unseen photo of the two has also surfaced on the internet and it is all about romance and twinning. The duo had jetted off to New Delhi a few weeks back where Kareena resumed working on her film, Laal Singh Chaddha. A day back, Kareena had penned a beautiful note on the occasion of her wedding anniversary and wished Saif.

Now, an unseen photo of the royal couple is doing rounds on social media and it is surely winning the internet. In the photo, we can see Kareena and Saif striking a cool pose while standing together. In the backdrop, we can see candles lit up. Both Kareena and Saif can be seen twinning in black in the photo. Kareena is seen flaunting her gorgeous look in a black and white Kaftan while Saif is seen sporting a black kurta with white pajamas and shoes.

The gorgeous couple made for a sight to behold for fans in the photo. A day back, Kareena shared the secret of her 'happily ever after' with Saif with another adorable photo of them. Fans could not stop gushing over the Pataudi couple. Soha Ali Khan also had shared an unseen selfie of the two where Saif was seen rocking a salt and pepper look.

Take a look at Kareena and Saif's unseen photo:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif will be seen next in Bhoot Police and he is also a part of Prabhas starrer Adipurush. He will be seen playing a negative role of Raavan in the film. On the other hand, Kareena will be seen in co-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. Recently, the actress wrapped up the shoot and shared a sweet note, to sum up her journey during the filming. The film is directed by Advait Chandan and is slated to release on Christmas 2021. Both Saif and Kareena are expecting their second child after Taimur Ali Khan. The duo had announced the same with a statement.

Also Read|Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals the secret to her 'happily ever after' & pens anniversary wish for Saif Ali Khan

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Yianni Tsapatori Instagram

Share your comment ×