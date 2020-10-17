Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's unseen PHOTO is all about twinning and candlelight romance
Superstars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan celebrated their 8th wedding anniversary a day back. The gorgeous couple is among the most loved superstars in Bollywood. While wishes kept coming in for them, an unseen photo of the two has also surfaced on the internet and it is all about romance and twinning. The duo had jetted off to New Delhi a few weeks back where Kareena resumed working on her film, Laal Singh Chaddha. A day back, Kareena had penned a beautiful note on the occasion of her wedding anniversary and wished Saif.
Now, an unseen photo of the royal couple is doing rounds on social media and it is surely winning the internet. In the photo, we can see Kareena and Saif striking a cool pose while standing together. In the backdrop, we can see candles lit up. Both Kareena and Saif can be seen twinning in black in the photo. Kareena is seen flaunting her gorgeous look in a black and white Kaftan while Saif is seen sporting a black kurta with white pajamas and shoes.
The gorgeous couple made for a sight to behold for fans in the photo. A day back, Kareena shared the secret of her 'happily ever after' with Saif with another adorable photo of them. Fans could not stop gushing over the Pataudi couple. Soha Ali Khan also had shared an unseen selfie of the two where Saif was seen rocking a salt and pepper look.
Take a look at Kareena and Saif's unseen photo:
Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif will be seen next in Bhoot Police and he is also a part of Prabhas starrer Adipurush. He will be seen playing a negative role of Raavan in the film. On the other hand, Kareena will be seen in Aamir Khan co-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. Recently, the actress wrapped up the shoot and shared a sweet note, to sum up her journey during the filming. The film is directed by Advait Chandan and is slated to release on Christmas 2021. Both Saif and Kareena are expecting their second child after Taimur Ali Khan. The duo had announced the same with a statement.
Anonymous 6 minutes ago
Beautiful couple
Anonymous 55 minutes ago
Where is ur gray hair kareena . Time to stop dyeing it and embrace your age
Anonymous 55 minutes ago
40 is not old age. Even common ppl of 50s and 60s dye their hair. No big deal.
Anonymous 55 minutes ago
Looks like he doesnt want to be there.
Anonymous 56 minutes ago
What a celebration. They shouldve went to Sanjay Kapoors charsi party unfortunately Pout aunty is preggers. Looks like they took 1 pic and went their seperate ways for the night.
Anonymous 56 minutes ago
Hagna everyone is not like u doing drug party all time. They were enjoying food drinks and daanceeee..
Anonymous 57 minutes ago
So happy they look. lol.