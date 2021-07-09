Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's younger son named Jeh last week, confirms Randhir Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan had embraced motherhood for the second time in February this year and became a mother of a son.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and ’s younger son has been the talk of the town ever since he was born. The little one had arrived on February 21 this year and ever since then, fans have been yearning to get a glimpse of the youngest Pataudi Prince. Meanwhile, speculations have been rife about what the little munchkin will be named as. But now, the speculations have come to an end as the Pataudi couple has named their younger son as Jeh.

The news has been confirmed by Kareena’s father Randhir Kapoor. In a conversation with Times of India, the veteran actor stated, “Yes, Kareena and Saif's younger son has been named Jeh”. He also revealed that the Pataudi couple had finalised the name a week ago and are quite happy about the same. Interestingly, Saif and Kareena are known for picking up unique name for their kids. In fact, the power couple had grabbed a lot of attention when they had named their elder son as Taimur Ali Khan. While Saif and Kareena were quite open about Taimur’s arrival, his first pics and even his name, they haven’t disclosed their younger sons’ identity so far.

In fact, Kareena, who had shared her first pic with her new born baby on Women’s Day this year, also made sure to be careful about not disclosing her son’s identity. Later, she also shared a beautiful pic of Taimur holding his younger brother and had managed to not give a glimpse of the baby’s face. She had captioned the image as, “And these two give me hope... for a better tomorrow Happy Mother’s Day to all you beautiful, strong mothers out there...Keep the faith”.

