Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's younger son named Jeh last week, confirms Randhir Kapoor
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s younger son has been the talk of the town ever since he was born. The little one had arrived on February 21 this year and ever since then, fans have been yearning to get a glimpse of the youngest Pataudi Prince. Meanwhile, speculations have been rife about what the little munchkin will be named as. But now, the speculations have come to an end as the Pataudi couple has named their younger son as Jeh.
The news has been confirmed by Kareena’s father Randhir Kapoor. In a conversation with Times of India, the veteran actor stated, “Yes, Kareena and Saif's younger son has been named Jeh”. He also revealed that the Pataudi couple had finalised the name a week ago and are quite happy about the same. Interestingly, Saif and Kareena are known for picking up unique name for their kids. In fact, the power couple had grabbed a lot of attention when they had named their elder son as Taimur Ali Khan. While Saif and Kareena were quite open about Taimur’s arrival, his first pics and even his name, they haven’t disclosed their younger sons’ identity so far.
In fact, Kareena, who had shared her first pic with her new born baby on Women’s Day this year, also made sure to be careful about not disclosing her son’s identity. Later, she also shared a beautiful pic of Taimur holding his younger brother and had managed to not give a glimpse of the baby’s face. She had captioned the image as, “And these two give me hope... for a better tomorrow Happy Mother’s Day to all you beautiful, strong mothers out there...Keep the faith”.
Anonymous 3 hours ago
It is Jinnah. Rubbish ppl
Anonymous 5 hours ago
Kareena should drop kapoor from her name. Embarassment to all hindus
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Naachu kya..
Anonymous 15 hours ago
sorry, ik have never ever heard of this name:Jeh?? has the name any meaning??
Anonymous 15 hours ago
Then you need to read more newspapers. Jeh Wadia for one.
Anonymous 18 hours ago
Jahangir aur Taimur famikyy
Anonymous 18 hours ago
Nice short sweet name. God bless him
Anonymous 18 hours ago
it's a nice name . People need to give them a break
Anonymous 18 hours ago
Short for Jehangir! Who are they kidding?
Anonymous 18 hours ago
Short sweet name
Anonymous 19 hours ago
Kangana hit the bulls eye - these hypocritic people cant give the kid a hindu name - funny- pv post it please
Anonymous 19 hours ago
N who is psycho kangana? Ok, that Bollywood lonely stalker
Anonymous 19 hours ago
It's their kid, and their choice to name him what they want be it hindu, muslim, Chinese whatever They don't need Kanganas and all of Indias approval. Haters please get a life.
Anonymous 19 hours ago
Kangna is talking who doesn't have any kid !! She pokes her nose in everything.
Anonymous 19 hours ago
so you think you are Elon Musk, can name anything Jeh or is it just a first letter of some islamic world conqueror - Jahangir
Anonymous 19 hours ago
Jahangir lol -scared people cant even reveal full name
Anonymous 19 hours ago
afraid to reveal full muslim name lol...patriotic very much - pv post
Anonymous 19 hours ago
Meh !
Anonymous 19 hours ago
Jeh.. it is short and sweet..most people will end up calling him 'Jai' OR Jay (when he leaves the country) I am guessing his nickname is 'J'. It's unusual and nice.
Anonymous 19 hours ago
So weird.
Anonymous 19 hours ago
Randhir revealed the baby’s face and now name. He is the BOSS!
Anonymous 20 hours ago
So sweet !!!
Anonymous 20 hours ago
Jeh named after Jenha?
Anonymous 20 hours ago
Are you insane or hate monger like oldie kangana
Anonymous 20 hours ago
Loser