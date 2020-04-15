Kareena Kapoor Khan and Salman Khan are all smiles as they hug in THIS throwback photo from Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Salman Khan's adorable throwback picture from the 2015 movie Bajrangi Bhaijaan will brighten up your mood.

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, everyone has been spending time with their families and loved ones at home. Even Bollywood celebrities are using this period to have some gala time with their families and loved ones. Among all, Kareena Kapoor Khan is spending time with and her little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan. From sharing Taimur and Saif's pictures where the two are busy potting plants to posting throwback vacay pics, Bebo has been entertaining her fans on social media amid the lockdown.

Recently, we came across a throwback picture of Kareena with Salman from the sets of Bajrangi Bhaijaan. In the picture shared by a fan, Bebo is all smiles while sharing a side hug with Salman who looks charming in a black pathani. For the uninitiated, Bajrangi Bhaijaan was written and directed by Kabir Khan, co-written by K. V. Vijayendra Prasad and Parveez Sheikh, and produced by and Rockline Venkatesh. The movie revolved around Bajrangi, an ardent devotee of Hindu deity Hanuman, who embarks on a journey to take a mute six-year-old Pakistani Muslim girl, separated in India from her parents, back to her hometown in Pakistan.

The film received wide acclaim from critics and was a commercial success. It won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment at the 63rd National Film Awards. It was also nominated for Best Foreign Film in China's 2015 Douban Film Awards.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena was shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha before the lockdown was announced. The diva will be seen in the official adaptation of Forest Gump with . The film is directed by Advait Chandan and has been shot in several locations including Punjab. It is slated to release on Christmas 2020. Apart from this, Kareena will also kick off shooting for ’s magnum opus Takht post the lockdown, on the other hand, Salman will be seen in Prabhudheva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with , Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. He will also be seen in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and will be romancing Pooja Hedge in the film.

