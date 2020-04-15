Kareena Kapoor Khan and sister Karisma Kapoor's THEN and NOW picture is as adorable as it can get

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor are the most stylish sister duo in B-town and well, they also happen to be the most adorable when they were kids.

Childhood is undoubtedly one of the best parts of our lives, the one where we are all carefree, a little notorious, and all things happy all the time. Something that makes our childhood memorable is our siblings, younger, or elder, sister or brother. And well, reminiscing those good old days is always a treat, no matter how old we get. So today, we came across these then and now pictures of B-town divas and siblings, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor aka Bebo and Lolo.

These photos are quite distinct and something that happens to be similar in both of them is the pose they have opted for. The childhood picture is indeed adorable with Karisma holding tight onto her baby sister Kareena while the rather recent photo is from the time when Karisma appeared on Kareena's show, What Women Want. While they both look as adorable as ever in the childhood picture, they look equally stunning in the recent one and well, that is something they have always been loved for.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor's then and now photos right here:

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Angrzi Medium and the actress was gearing up for Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring , however, the lockdown has brought everything on hold right now, especially the entire entertainment industry. The movie is one of the most awaited films for this year and we are hoping for it to hit the screens soon after the lockdown.

Credits :Instagram

