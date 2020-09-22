  1. Home
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Soha Ali Khan remember legendary Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi on his death anniversary

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Soha Ali Khan took to social media to share throwback photos of the legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi as they remembered him on his death anniversary.
13295 reads Mumbai Updated: September 22, 2020 01:16 pm
Tiger PataudiKareena Kapoor Khan and Soha Ali Khan remember legendary Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi on his death anniversary
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Soha Ali Khan began their Tuesday by going down memory lane and remembering late legend Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. While Soha remembered her legendary father on his death anniversary, Kareena recalled her father-in-law. The late legendary Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi passed away on September 22, 2011, at the age of 70 in New Delhi and recalling his memories, both Soha and Kareena shared handsome photos of the legendary star of Indian Cricket. He also was the Eighth Nawab of Pataudi. 

Sharing a photo on social media, Soha penned an emotional note for her father. She wrote, "1941-2011  To live in the hearts we leave behind is not to die." Soon comments started dropping in on social media from celebs who also joined Soha in remembering the legendary cricketers on his death anniversary. Further, Kareena shared a handsome photo of Tiger Pataudi on social media and recalled him from the good old days. Along with the photo, Kareena put up a heart emoticon. 

The legendary cricketer Tiger Pataudi had a record of becoming the youngest test captain of the Indian Cricket team at the age of 21 back in the days. Not just this, he played 46 test matches where he hit 6 100s and 16 50s. The legendary cricketer tied the knot with Sharmila Tagore in 1969 and they had three children Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Saba. However, it was in 2011 he passed after having battled lung infection. Remembering him, both Soha and Kareena shared photos of him on social media and paid an emotional tribute to him. 

1941-2011 To live in the hearts we leave behind is not to die

Credits :Kareena Kapoor Khan/Soha Ali Khan Instagram

